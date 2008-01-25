How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

And Robot of the Year Goes To...

Every year Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) distinguishes the top achievements in robotics. So who/what won 2007? Fanuc's industrial robot system. Two arms are driven by advanced visual tracking to, well, just watch the clip. What you see is not automated movement, but a series of real-time decisions allowing 120 items to be picked up per minute. Plus, the arms can function 24 hours a day and are constructed from a plastic that requires no grease. Since their launch in 2006, around 150 units have been sold worldwide—hopefully none to Cyberdyne Systems...yet. [pinktentacle via botjunkie]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles