In the spirit of traditionally crazy Japanese product warning illustrations, Amadana—home to chicly designed toasters, ionizers and other home appliances—has gone a bit crazy with the graphics. Tongue-in-cheeck illustrations include both very honest captions (such as a universal remote that they warn cannot control your girlfriend) and maybe the best use of stereotypes all year (yes, this Japanese company uses ninjas wherever applicable). We've made a gallery for you to enjoy them all. Just remember to never, under any circumstances, use an air purifier as a table tennis partner.
Amadana's Warning Illustations Are Something Special
