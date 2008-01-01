Alpine PND-K3MSN GPS: Same Old MSN Data, Some New Tricks



The Skinny: Alpine's entire 2008 catalog was just leaked, and this is their MSN navigator with the same slow-ass movies, gas, and traffic data that Garmin and others have been rocking for over a year. No word on size of the wide touchscreen display. There's a PND-K3 model without MSN direct.

The Good stuff: Actually, this is one of the first models I've seen to allow sorting of gas by location or price, and I like the zoom into intersection functions that make complicated turn scenarios simple. [via AudioJunkies]