I know I'm a geek because I'm almost as giddy for this as I am for MacWorld: The rules and bidders (214 of 'em) for 700Mhz spectrum auction, which starts on Jan. 24, have been finalised. No surprises here—the heavies like AT&T, Verizon and Google have their shit in order and the C block fireworks look good to go. [Ars]