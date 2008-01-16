Alienware Area-51 m15x Gaming Laptop Officially Released From Its LED-Lit Cocoon

While we're supposed to be mesmerised by the Alienware m15x's impressive-for-a-15-incher specs—Intel Core 2 Extreme, NVIDIA Geforce 8800M GTX and hot-swappable dual hard drives—we're kind of more tranced out by its over-the-top LED glow. It's available today, months after first being teased—a bit more hype than necessary for a gaming notebook. The Core 2 Extreme config starts at $US3,350, so bring plenty of your earth monies. Press release:

Alienware Redefines Performance and Design with Powerful New Area-51 m15x 15.4-inch Notebook

PC-Maker Wonders If the World is Ready for the Intimidating Ingenuity and Onslaught of Awesomeness Surrounding the Area-51 m15x

MIAMI —(Business Wire)— Jan. 15, 2008 When it comes to mobile performance, Alienware(R) - the leading manufacturer of high-performance desktop, notebook and entertainment systems - is blazing new frontiers. The company introduces the Area-51(R) m15x, a revolutionary addition to the 15.4-inch notebook class and a fitting addition to Alienware's award-winning systems. Available with a range of Intel(R) Core(TM) 2 Duo or Core 2 Extreme mobile processors and loaded with the world's fastest notebook GPU, the NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) 8800M GTX, every detail of the Area-51 m15x was scrutinized for improved performance and usability, from the motherboard all the way down to the port trimmings.

"Alienware always sets the bar almost impossibly high, but the new Area-51 m15x not only lives up to the elite tradition of past Alienware notebooks, it establishes a new performance standard that demands the attention of everyone from hardcore gamers and 3D content creators to students and professionals on the go," said Frank Azor, Executive Vice-President for Alienware's Product and Marketing Groups. "A mix of unparalleled speed, stunning graphics precision and exclusive customization features will be the lasting impact of Alienware's most impressive, most unstoppable and sexiest mobile system yet."

The Area-51 m15x dominates the competition by featuring:

— Intel Core 2 Extreme mobile processor power, enabling users to run the latest games and power-hungry applications like post-production video software and music encoding programs at full speed for optimum productivity.

— Cutting-edge graphics delivered by an NVIDIA GeForce 8800M GTX GPU, fully primed for the new wave of DirectX(R) 10-fueled games.

— Alienware's BinaryGFX technology, which provides the flexibility of switching between integrated and high-performance graphics cards.

— Advanced user controls through the Alienware Command Center, including the AlienFX(R) lighting and the AlienFusion power management system.

— Smart Bay technology giving users on-the-fly customization capabilities with a hot-swappable optical drive, second hard drive and backup battery.

"The advanced speed and energy efficiency of our entire line of Core 2 Duo and Core 2 Extreme mobile processors are perfectly suited for the varied needs of Area-51 m15x users," said Erik Reid, Director of Marketing, Mobile Platforms Group for Intel. "Owners of Alienware's latest notebook have the confidence of knowing they can rely on awesome application speed in addition to smarter battery performance and the other advantages that come from the Intel Core microarchitecture."

"With NVIDIA's most powerful notebook GPU, the GeForce 8800M GTX, Alienware has unleashed a new generation of high-performance notebooks that blow away most desktop PCs," said Rene Haas, general manager of the notebook GPU business at NVIDIA. "With these elite machines, Alienware customers will get an absolutely astounding visual experience with the new era of DirectX 10 games, high-definition movies, and Windows Vista applications, whether at home or on the road."