Alarm Clock Design is So Stupid it's Brilliant

The Emily Clock from designer Greg Wolos will soon go from concept to reality thanks to a simple twist that allows it to be mounted on a wall so that it can be easily read while lying in bed. Sure, you could criticize by saying that it would be easy to duct tape your current alarm clock to the wall and achieve a similar effect or pick up a projection clock if you happen to sleep on your back. But hey, the guy won a contest with this design—and he will make money off it. That makes it brilliant. [Moco Loco via DVICE]