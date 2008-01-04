The Emily Clock from designer Greg Wolos will soon go from concept to reality thanks to a simple twist that allows it to be mounted on a wall so that it can be easily read while lying in bed. Sure, you could criticize by saying that it would be easy to duct tape your current alarm clock to the wall and achieve a similar effect or pick up a projection clock if you happen to sleep on your back. But hey, the guy won a contest with this design—and he will make money off it. That makes it brilliant. [Moco Loco via DVICE]
Alarm Clock Design is So Stupid it's Brilliant
Trending Stories Right Now
How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.