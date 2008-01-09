Aigopen Reads Books So You Don't Have to

The Brief: Hold the Aigopen up to any content in a book (text or images), and it will read out exactly what is going on, in either Chinese or English. We were amazed with the concept, clarity of audio and miniature size. As ever, there was a catch.

The Catch: It only works with books made specifically for the device, which are put together by Aigo themselves. Last time we checked, Aigo weren't big in the publishing industry, so good try guys. Perhaps we shouldn't knock it. We are sure it will work great with tourist paraphernalia and the like, (they had an Olympics guide on show, which kind of makes sense.) No word on pricing or shipping dates at present. [Aigo]