How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

News Roundup: Sharper Image Mobile Phones, Cancer-Detecting Mouthwash and More

bearsuit.jpg • A new smart plug from the UK will reduce energy consumption by turning off gadgets that are turned on but not in use. [Daily Mail]
• Wikia, an open-source search engine by Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, will launch on January 7. [Slashdot]
• A mouthwash-like solution in development at Johns Hopkins can diagnose head and neck cancer from your spit. [Locker Gnome]

• Sharper Image is now selling four unlocked Windows Mobile cell phones. The top of the line model has a 2MP camera, touchscreen, Bluetooth, tri-band, and GPRS, but sadly no ionic air-purifier or back massager. [Uber Phones]
• Qualcomm has completed new chipsets that do not infringe on Broadcom patents. [Phone Scoop]

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

