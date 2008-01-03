News Roundup: Sharper Image Mobile Phones, Cancer-Detecting Mouthwash and More

• A new smart plug from the UK will reduce energy consumption by turning off gadgets that are turned on but not in use. [Daily Mail]

• Wikia, an open-source search engine by Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, will launch on January 7. [Slashdot]

• A mouthwash-like solution in development at Johns Hopkins can diagnose head and neck cancer from your spit. [Locker Gnome]

• Sharper Image is now selling four unlocked Windows Mobile cell phones. The top of the line model has a 2MP camera, touchscreen, Bluetooth, tri-band, and GPRS, but sadly no ionic air-purifier or back massager. [Uber Phones]

• Qualcomm has completed new chipsets that do not infringe on Broadcom patents. [Phone Scoop]