News Roundup: Poop-Sniffing, Pancake-Eating, Vegas-Going Spammers

pancakes.jpg• A Purdue professor is paying students $US30 to sniff animal poop and using the research to improve estimations of odor emissions on farms. It's days like this that I am happy I went to Indiana University. [11alive]
• Alan Ralsky, a notorious spammer from West Bloomfield, MI (sort of my home town!) was indicted yesterday on 41 charges of swindling millions of dollars by using penny stock scam emails. Good riddance. [Detroit Free Press]
• Did we mention we're going to Vegas? The weather doesn't look great, but just about anything beats another day in frigid New York City. [Weather Underground]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

