News Roundup: Apple's Patent, Cashwrap, and Lawsuit

•An anti-trust lawsuit has been filed against Apple with charges of holding a monopoly on the digital music market. The major complaint in the charge is Apple's inability to support Windows WMA format, which we can't argue with. [Information Week]

• An Apple Patent that refers to wobbling icons is strikingly similar to the same feature found in the leaked iPhone 1.1.3 firmware, confirmation? [Mobile Mag]

• Apple stores that still have "cashwrap" counters, aka cash register counters, will soon be moving to those portable credit card-transaction computers. But don't worry you cash lovers, the Genius Bar will handle all cash transactions, and the flagship stores are keeping their "cashwrap" counters. [ifo Apple Store]