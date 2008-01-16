Adding a 64GB SSD to the Macbook Air? $1,300 Extra, Please.

I hope you didn't have your heart set on that sexy 64GB SSD that Steve teased as an "option" during his keynote: the 1.8GHz version with the SSD drive standard costs a whopping $US3,100. For comparison's sake, adding a 64GB SSD to a Dell laptop with a 128GB SATA drive standard is a $US1,000 option. At Alienware, you'll pay $US900 to upgrade to a 64GB SSD from a 320GB 5400RPM drive. Those are probably 2.5-inch SSDs, however. The 1.8-inch SSDs used in the Macbook Air are pricier, with prices looking to be around $US1,300 on their own around the web. [Apple Store]