Ace Bayou Wireless Audio Recliner Rocks Your Buttocks

The magic behind Ace Bayou's new recliner lies in its ability to wirelessly receive audio from devices like MP3 players, home theatre systems and gaming consoles—and it uses the space inside the chair to amplify the sound. Other features include a built-in 2.1 sound system with two forward-facing speakers and a subwoofer, a fire retardant foam core with black vinyl finish, and the ability to daisy-chain multiple chairs together. Plus it looks pretty damn comfortable if I do say so myself. No word on pricing or availability. [Ace Bayou via Slipperybrick and Gizmag]