Ace Bayou Wireless Audio Recliner Rocks Your Buttocks

ace_bayou_recliner.JPGThe magic behind Ace Bayou's new recliner lies in its ability to wirelessly receive audio from devices like MP3 players, home theatre systems and gaming consoles—and it uses the space inside the chair to amplify the sound. Other features include a built-in 2.1 sound system with two forward-facing speakers and a subwoofer, a fire retardant foam core with black vinyl finish, and the ability to daisy-chain multiple chairs together. Plus it looks pretty damn comfortable if I do say so myself. No word on pricing or availability. [Ace Bayou via Slipperybrick and Gizmag]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

