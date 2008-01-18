About Time Clock Rolls Around Your Desk and Tells You the Hour

For those of you who can't get their secretary to roll around their desk while telling you what time it is, SanderMulder's About Time clock might fit the bill. Despite the fact that it doesn't do other things that your PA might be able to do, such as make the tea, filter unwelcome calls, and %4*& your #@*/ and type up your letters, the anodised aluminum unit has got a fabulously quirky way of revealing the time of day.

Written around the edge of the face are vague approximations of the time: So, if it's four-ish, you might want to put the kettle on; and if it's around nine then it's definitely time you went home. Dutch designers SanderMulder haven't put a price on the About Time, but it's available now.