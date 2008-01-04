A Whole Bunch of Nu Nuvis from Garmin

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Garmin%20nuvi%20880.jpgWhat's What: Four new Nuvis. The 4.3-inch 880's big gun is new speech recognition with a steering wheel-mounted push-to-walk remote, and burnt coffee lovers can bark out commands like "find nearest Starbucks." Intended for Hummer drivers, the nuvi 5000 ($800) has a massive 5.2-inch touchscreen and the usual higher-end Garmin features, available next month.

The 700 series gets bumped to the 780, with new MSN Direct content, and the 260w adds almost another inch of screen real estate to the highly recommended 200 series, stretching it to 4.3 inches. What's Ehh: If you didn't want one before, you probably still won't.

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
