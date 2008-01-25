A Chair That Walks For You: Supreme Laziness Doesn't Come Cheap

Chairs that can walk are nothing new, but this is the first version that I have seen that you can actually buy. The mechanics in this eight-legged chair are sophisticated enough to move a "passenger" around the room, but there is no information available about how one would actually steer this thing, how fast it can walk and how much weight it can lift. These are things I would like to know before I drop 15,000 Euros, (or $25,000) on a chair with no cushion. [Product Page via Gizmowatch via Slashgear]