How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

A2 Hydrogen Airliner: Fly the Eco-Friendly Skies...at Mach 5

a2_concept.jpgGet ready to put that dilapidated VW bus out to pasture hippies, because Reaction Engines's A2 concept promises to reach speeds as high as Mach 5 on hydrogen fuel. That is around 2x the speed of the now defunct Concorde with zero carbon emissions. That means you could be out with Greenpeace bitching about Apple products on one side of the country, and back in your hometown on the other side well inside an hour—without feeling like you have harmed mother Earth.

The A2 is designed to carry up to 300 passengers and it will feature a a 2-mode engine (turbojet and ramjet propulsion systems) that will make it efficient at low speeds and able to shift into wicked high speeds with ease. Unfortunately, before the A2 can become a reality, engineers must tackle the problem of producing large quantities of hydrogen fuel without producing carbon emissions. This is certainly no simple task, so it appears that the hippies will have to hold on to those vans a little while longer. [PopSci via Green Blog via Treehugger]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles