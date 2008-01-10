Sony's Boomerang controller for the PS3 never made the light of day, but that doesn't stop it from being knocked off by a Chinese OEM. We spotted this in the International Corridor of CES. And we feel really, really bad for the sweatshop workers who have to crank out such products...that are obsolete before they're even made.
A Knock-Off of the PS3 Controller Nobody Wanted
