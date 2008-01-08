How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

8-Bit Dynamic Life Shirt Measures Proximity to Lovers, Zelda Wannabes

8-bit_dynamic_life_beforeandafter.jpgTwo shirts, two lovers, a bunch of hearts and one shared bad clothing taste or a shared obsession with Zelda. Or both. In any case, this proximity-based 8-Bit Dynamic Life Shirt is a recipe for style disaster. Or absolute happiness. Probably depending on your alcohol mana or yellow smiley pills stamina levels, as the animated diagram andjust added video show.

In the words of purveyors of all things absurd, Think Geek, this is "the ideal Valentine's Day Gift." And in the immortal words of Addy: "no, no, no, no. NO." Available now for US$24.99 each plus the transmitter pack that senses the presence of your Other One. Tech-nological RO-MANCE!* [Think Geek]

* Bonus Valiumtimes Video

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles