80-in-1 Card Reader for Only $17

imono.jpgThe card reader wars have a new champion, so take a seat Mr. 62-in-1 reader from earlier this month. You now officially suck thanks to this 80-in-1 reader from iMono. It supports just about everything, including SDHC, MMC4.2, CF4.0, micro SDHC and mini SDHC. It also had an average read speed of 32.6MB/s and an average write speed of 24.4MB/s when tested with a Sandisk Extreme IV. Plus, it measures about 4" x 1" x .5"—making it extremely portable. And the best part is that it will only set you back US$17. [Product Page via GetUSB]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

