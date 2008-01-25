80-in-1 Card Reader for Only $17

The card reader wars have a new champion, so take a seat Mr. 62-in-1 reader from earlier this month. You now officially suck thanks to this 80-in-1 reader from iMono. It supports just about everything, including SDHC, MMC4.2, CF4.0, micro SDHC and mini SDHC. It also had an average read speed of 32.6MB/s and an average write speed of 24.4MB/s when tested with a Sandisk Extreme IV. Plus, it measures about 4" x 1" x .5"—making it extremely portable. And the best part is that it will only set you back US$17. [Product Page via GetUSB]