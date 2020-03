This 62-in-1 USB hub can read just about any memory card you can throw at it, and maybe some that don't even exist. Seriously, I had no idea that there were even this many formats out there. It also features an internal 3.5" connect bay, USB, Firewire and SATA slots, and audio in / out. And the best part is that it only costs $US39.99 —which seems a little too good to be true. [Product Page via TRFJ]