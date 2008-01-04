4GB Asus Eee Finally in Five Colours

Asus promised us long ago that their Eee PCs would be available in a variety of colours, but for whatever reason (we're guessing that reason is the Eee PC's successful sales) Asus has taken their time colourising the $US399 Eee PC that most of us want, instead offering us only the $US299 and $US350 Surf models in more colours. But fret no more, as Asus has just announced that their $US399 version is getting released in "Pure White, Galaxy Black, Blush Pink, Lush Green and Sky Blue." Do those adjectcolours look familiar? They should, since they are exactly the same as what's available on the Surf. Expect them in stores any day now. [mobiletechreview]