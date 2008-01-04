4 Reasons You Absolutely Need the Macbook Air

From Joyoftech, you may have thought that the Macbook Air was just some silly contraption without any practical application. But then again, you may have wet the bed last night and gambled your life savings away in pyramid "investments." Honestly, we don't rely on you for your opinions since your little stint in rehab and that time we left the kitchen for a moment only to find all our whipped cream bottles drained of pressure, unable to dress the pie. Sorry. Regardless, this cartoon is pretty funny. Enjoy. [joyoftech via newlaunches]