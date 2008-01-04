4 Reasons You Absolutely Need the Macbook Air

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

joy_of_tech_macbook_air.gifFrom Joyoftech, you may have thought that the Macbook Air was just some silly contraption without any practical application. But then again, you may have wet the bed last night and gambled your life savings away in pyramid "investments." Honestly, we don't rely on you for your opinions since your little stint in rehab and that time we left the kitchen for a moment only to find all our whipped cream bottles drained of pressure, unable to dress the pie. Sorry. Regardless, this cartoon is pretty funny. Enjoy. [joyoftech via newlaunches]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
