1981 Atari Handheld Breakout Game Prototype Up on eBay

Sure, you may have heard of Atari's less-than-stellar handheld offerings such as the Lynx and the Touch Me, but my guess is that you've never seen this, a prototype for a handheld breakout game that was never released. In fact, only two of these prototypes exist in the world.

If you're a mad breakout fan, however, one of the two could be yours, as it's up for auction right now. The bids are up to $US385 as of this writing with about a day left, which ain't half bad for such a rare nugget of Atari history. Of course, it being a non-working prototype might have something to do with that, but just look at it! It's awesome! [eBay via Kotaku]