1981 Atari Handheld Breakout Game Prototype Up on eBay

atarihandheld.jpgSure, you may have heard of Atari's less-than-stellar handheld offerings such as the Lynx and the Touch Me, but my guess is that you've never seen this, a prototype for a handheld breakout game that was never released. In fact, only two of these prototypes exist in the world.

If you're a mad breakout fan, however, one of the two could be yours, as it's up for auction right now. The bids are up to $US385 as of this writing with about a day left, which ain't half bad for such a rare nugget of Atari history. Of course, it being a non-working prototype might have something to do with that, but just look at it! It's awesome! [eBay via Kotaku]

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
