10 Gadgets For Smokers That Don't Want to Quit

Despite being kicked out of public places, ripped off by the man at the checkout, bombarded with annoying "truth" ads about the horrible death that awaits you, and generally being treated like outcasts by society —you continue to reside in that little country called "Flavour." And you have decided that no commercial or politician in Washington is going to force you to pick up and move. So, for all of those die-hards out there, it is nice to know that there are still a few manufacturers that are smoker friendly.<