10 Examples of the iPhone Making People Crazy

The iPhone is a popular gadget, there is no doubt about it. As with all popular gadgets, people tend to get a little overenthusiastic. This enthusiasm can take multiple forms—like waiting in line for days to get the product, dressing up like the gadget for Halloween, selling cheap knockoffs or completely ridiculous accessories, or even building their own from scratch. The 10 images featured after the jump illustrate this phenomenon as it relates to the iPhone, and the video above shows just how much the new fangled iPhone technology can piss off a strung out old hippie.

Horrible iPhone KnockoffLego iPhoneiPhone Soup CozyiPhone FingersiPhone StylusiPhone ThongsiPhone Pocket ScaleiPhone Dog Costume

