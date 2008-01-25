100 Fantastical Chairs Designed in Just 100 Days

Artist Gamper Martino must have been planning a hell of a party to need the 100 chairs that he designed in 100 days. Not all of them have ass-comfort in mind, but they do look amazing. The aesthetic range—smooth and modern to woodsy and retro (sometimes both in weird, wonderful ways)—is why the project is so impressive, especially given the potential monotony of the everyday. The gallery's just a few samples, and only a slice of what's in the book. Check it out. [Gamper Martino via Book of Joe via MAKE]