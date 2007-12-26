Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Zyrus Bandi a USB Drive for the Krazy Korean Market

bandi_3-thumb-450x285-1.jpgZyrus Bandi (which sounds like the name of the baddie in the next James Bond movie) is a flip-up USB drive that's just been launched in Korea. With a read speed of 18MB and a write speed of 4.5MB, the Bandi has a light-up trim in blue and a cord for you to sling it round your neck. There's also password protection and DOS booting. The Zyrus Bandi is only available out there at the moment, folks.

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

