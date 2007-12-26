Zyrus Bandi a USB Drive for the Krazy Korean Market

Zyrus Bandi (which sounds like the name of the baddie in the next James Bond movie) is a flip-up USB drive that's just been launched in Korea. With a read speed of 18MB and a write speed of 4.5MB, the Bandi has a light-up trim in blue and a cord for you to sling it round your neck. There's also password protection and DOS booting. The Zyrus Bandi is only available out there at the moment, folks.



[AVING USA via New Launches]