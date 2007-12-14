Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Zune Social Gets Updates, Paste-able Profiles

zunecard.jpgThe Zune Social, Zune's social networking site, just got a slight upgrade yesterday. Besides general stability and performance enhancements, there's navigation improvements that let you remove friends and view song and album information in send dialogues. The coolest thing is the Zune Gadgets page, which lets you embed a profile card (much like the Xbox Live gamercard) that shows the last few albums and artists you listend to. [ZuneInsider]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

