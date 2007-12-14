The Zune Social, Zune's social networking site, just got a slight upgrade yesterday. Besides general stability and performance enhancements, there's navigation improvements that let you remove friends and view song and album information in send dialogues. The coolest thing is the Zune Gadgets page, which lets you embed a profile card (much like the Xbox Live gamercard) that shows the last few albums and artists you listend to. [ZuneInsider]
Zune Social Gets Updates, Paste-able Profiles
