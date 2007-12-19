The latest Zune firmware update is going to hit today, fixing some of the issues people have been experiencing with their 30GB and 80GB players. Among the fixes are "improved device recognition" and "improved stability and reliability on sync," which doesn't really tell us much, but should help with the problems (hopefully). No new features in this one, unless you count "not crashing" as a feature. Let us know in the comments if you're suffering from issues and if this update fixes it for you. [Zune Insider]
Zune Firmware Update 2.3 Hits Today, Brings Bug Fixes
