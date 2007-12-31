Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Ziovia Announces ClearStream C615 HD Network Media Player

ClearStream%20C615.jpg

We have generally been very impressed with what Ziovia has to offer in the media streaming market, and their latest effort, the CS615, seems to be no exception. The new model will be able to stream a plethora of different media formats in HD, thanks to an integrated HDMI output. The ClearStream CS615 really has lots to boast about—jump for the impressive specifications.

Some of the file types supported, include MP3, WAV, AAC, MPEG-4 / H.264, WMV9,.JPG, GIF and pretty much every other file type in between. Disappointingly, it will not feature wireless connection to your network; instead, 10/100 Ethernet ports will allow wired connectivity. There is no DVD drive present either, but Ziovia has filled the gap with an internal HDD caddy and a USB 2.0 connection port. We think it looks great, and given how pleased we have been with Ziovia in the past, we'll be surprised if this shapes up to be anything but a nifty piece of kit. The device will retail at $US329, and will be launched in March 2008. Expect a full review when it lands. [PR Release]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles