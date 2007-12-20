Zelco OUTI Headphones Make Your Backbone Flip

Clip these Zelco OUTI headphones onto your earlobes and they supposedly rattle your bones so much that you can feel the bass all over your body. Never mind that people around you will also have to listen to that tiresome rap music that makes you shake your booty. The $US110 earphones vibrate your skin and cartilage, somehow giving you that rock 'n roll-all-over sensation. Get yours in pink, white or black, and plug them into any device with a 3.5mm jack, and treat your internal organs to your questionable musical taste, all without destroying your hearing. [Zelco, via Oh Gizmo]