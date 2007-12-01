Zander No Moto: The RAZR King Steps Down

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Zander_Out.jpgEd Zander—the celebrity CEO who made Motorola's RAZR an Apple-like sensation then somehow spoiled it with all them spinoffs—will step down on Jan. 1. Does this mean we won't get the POOPR, the SHTR or the TFSU? Does this mean that Motorola might recover from its slip to third place in the world mobile phone sales? I know I've asked this before, but would the RAZR2 be a cooler phone if it was named something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT? Here's the real question:

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

