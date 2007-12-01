Zander No Moto: The RAZR King Steps Down

Ed Zander—the celebrity CEO who made Motorola's RAZR an Apple-like sensation then somehow spoiled it with all them spinoffs—will step down on Jan. 1. Does this mean we won't get the POOPR, the SHTR or the TFSU? Does this mean that Motorola might recover from its slip to third place in the world mobile phone sales? I know I've asked this before, but would the RAZR2 be a cooler phone if it was named something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT? Here's the real question:

