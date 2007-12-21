If you don't get enough nagging at home, now you can record your wife's voice on the YourPND website, and in just a few minutes, for $US10 you can download files that you can transfer to your TomTom GPS navigation system, giving you the pleasure of having her yelling at you for getting lost wherever you go. Or hey, get your dog to bark at you when you get lost; that would be even better. Even though it only works with TomTom models so far, compatibility with Garmin, MyGuide and Mio GPS devices is forthcoming. [Navigadget]
YourPND Lets You Record Your Own GPS Nagging
