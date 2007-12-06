Your Writers Strike TV Guide

With the WGA writers strike in full swing, we're sure that some families are going hungry. And the subsequent complete staff layoffs are a miserable by-product of corporate greed. But the biggest losers? Those without health insurance anything to watch on their 50-inch flatscreen televisions...those who could hear a pin drop over the silence of their surround sound. Here's a rundown of how many of our favourite shows are left (along with several that are dead in the water):

Zero Episodes Left Heroes The Family Guy The Office

1 Episode LeftChuck Pushing Daisies

3 Episodes Left CSI House Journeyman

4 Episodes Left 30 Rock

7 Episodes Left Boston Legal

10 Episodes Remain Battlestar Galactica (SUHWEET!). Episode 11 was planned to be a Ronald D. Moore- directed pile of awesome (NOOOO!).

Unlimited Episodes Left Dancing With The Stars - TACKY, they are continuing without writers. Because of BBC connection maybe?

