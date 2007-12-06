Your Writers Strike TV Guide

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

With the WGA writers strike in full swing, we're sure that some families are going hungry. And the subsequent complete staff layoffs are a miserable by-product of corporate greed. But the biggest losers? Those without health insurance anything to watch on their 50-inch flatscreen televisions...those who could hear a pin drop over the silence of their surround sound. Here's a rundown of how many of our favourite shows are left (along with several that are dead in the water):

Zero Episodes Left Heroes The Family Guy The Office

1 Episode LeftChuck Pushing Daisies

3 Episodes Left CSI House Journeyman

4 Episodes Left 30 Rock

7 Episodes Left Boston Legal

10 Episodes Remain Battlestar Galactica (SUHWEET!). Episode 11 was planned to be a Ronald D. Moore- directed pile of awesome (NOOOO!).

Unlimited Episodes Left Dancing With The Stars - TACKY, they are continuing without writers. Because of BBC connection maybe?

For a complete list of dying television, hit this link: [brentevans via zatz]

