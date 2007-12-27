Your TV Sucks (Power, Even When It's Not Running)

That TV set of yours still sips power even when it's turned off, to the point that phantom power use can add 10% to your electricity bill. In fact, the average US household consumes about 50 watts of standby power per hour. There's a lot of talk about Energy Star ratings for electronic devices, but plasma and LCD TVs are still sucking up energy when they're doing nothing, and that's why Get with Green tested 50" plasma and 37" LCD displays to see which ones are the hungriest in standby mode. Of the 50" plasma displays, it looks like the 1080p Panasonic TH-50PZ700U (pictured above) is one of the greenest in standby. Let's take a look at the list:

All prices quoted in USD.

50" Plasma TVs (Manufacturer/Model/Standby/On/Mode) Panasonic TH-50PX75U 0.2W 499W 720p $1999.95 Panasonic TH-50PZ700U 0.2W 695W 1080p $2999.95 Panasonic TH-50PX77U 0.2W 499W 720p $2099.95 Panasonic TH-50PZ750U 0.2W 705W 1080p $3499.95 Hewlett-Packard PL5072N 0.4W 460W 720p $1799.99 Philips 50PDFP5332D/37 0.67W 480W 720p $1599.99 LG 50PC5DC 0.74W 418W — $1599.95 Sanyo DP50747 0.85W 460W 720p $1294.00 LG 50PB4DA 1W 420W — $1999.95 37" LCD TVs

Hewlett-Packard LT3700 0.3W 220W

Hewlett-Packard LC3772N 0.3W 220W

LG LB5DF-UC 0.3W 170W

LG 37 LB4DS-UA 0.4W 165W

LG 37 LC7D-UB 0.5W 177W

Philips 37PFL5332D/37 0.75W 190W

Philips 37PFL7332D/37 0.75W 200W

Sharp LC37GP1U 0.9W 165W

Samsung LN-T3732H 0.9W 180W

Sharp LC37D62U 0.9W 198W

Sharp LCC3742U 0.95W 185W

Sharp LC37D43U 0.95W 185W

Sharp LC37D42U 0.95W 185W

