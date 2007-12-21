You Know Christmas Is Coming When the Holiday-O-Matic Shows Up

Cheer up, everyone! The holidays are upon us, and what better way to celebrate than creating a random greeting on this Holiday-O-Matic virtual greeting machine, and then annoying all your closest friends by emailing that message to them? It's convenient, mechanized, and completely soulless for your holiday pleasure. Nevertheless, we simply adore its artwork and sound effects. We're especially fond of the cheery greeting we just created, "May your online shopping be joyous and filled with Swedish meatballs." Oh, what fun. Happy Christmas, everyone, and a merry new year. [Holiday-O-Matic]