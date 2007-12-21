Cheer up, everyone! The holidays are upon us, and what better way to celebrate than creating a random greeting on this Holiday-O-Matic virtual greeting machine, and then annoying all your closest friends by emailing that message to them? It's convenient, mechanized, and completely soulless for your holiday pleasure. Nevertheless, we simply adore its artwork and sound effects. We're especially fond of the cheery greeting we just created, "May your online shopping be joyous and filled with Swedish meatballs." Oh, what fun. Happy Christmas, everyone, and a merry new year. [Holiday-O-Matic]
You Know Christmas Is Coming When the Holiday-O-Matic Shows Up
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.