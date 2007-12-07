Gear clocks are nothing new, but each new design offers a little something different. You can watch in awe as the gears turn and display the hour, minutes, and seconds. It is almost hypnotic. And the best part is that it costs $US20 —can you say cheap holiday.gift? I sure can. [Product Page via GeekAlerts via BookofJoe]
Yet Another Gear Clock For You To Drool Over
