The OLPC XO laptops that we've heard so much about finally ships in the US today. Those generous enough to both give a laptop and get a laptop this holiday season should receive their system in plenty of time for Christmas (though Hanukkah finds itself shafted again). Formerly scheduled for a December 14 to December 24 delivery, we're not sure of their precise shipping expediency, but it looks like the OLPC factories might actually be ahead of schedule. Is anyone expecting a package and the warm karma a faceless child? [olpcnews]
XO Laptops Ship Today
