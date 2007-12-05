Xbox Live Video Marketplace Coming to Europe on December 11

European Xbox 360 owners don't just get the Dashboard update with DivX and XviD playback, they're finally getting Xbox Live Video Marketplace as well! They've been asking for it forever (seriously, they ask almost every time there's Video Marketplace news), but come December 11, they'll be able to pay 380 points for 720p HD video and 250 for SD video. Big list of movies available at launch in the UK after the jump.300 HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS ZODIAC MATRIX, THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS, THE MATRIX RELOADED, THE OCEAN'S ELEVEN PERFECT STORM, THE SWORDFISH THREE KINGS TRAINING DAY FUGITIVE, THE RISKY BUSINESS SPACE COWBOYS EYES WIDE SHUT ANALYZE THIS DEMOLITION MAN ERASER EXECUTIVE DECISION LETHAL WEAPON 3 LETHAL WEAPON 4 LOONEY TUNES: BACK IN ACTION MARS ATTACKS! CLASH OF THE TITANS SUPERMAN III DEAD CALM