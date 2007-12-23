Xbox 360 PC Case Mod Puts Your RRoD'd Console to Good Use

Why ship your RRoD Xbox to Microsoft for free repair, when you can sink more money into it and use it as PC case? But all joking aside, Tech E Blog has a nice feature on this casemod, which features a 3.0 GHz intel processor, 60 GB HDD, 8 USB ports and a red fan of awesome (RFoA?) wrapped up into a nice console package.

On the uglier side, it only has 512 MB of RAM and integrated graphics, but seeing as this is a project machine, it's not that surprising. Be sure to check out the video run through below, and the full gallery over at [TechEBlog via Technabob] .



Xbox

Uploaded by reelgood0008