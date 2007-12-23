Xbox 360 PC Case Mod Puts Your RRoD'd Console to Good Use

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

7521-450x-xboxpc_5.jpgWhy ship your RRoD Xbox to Microsoft for free repair, when you can sink more money into it and use it as PC case? But all joking aside, Tech E Blog has a nice feature on this casemod, which features a 3.0 GHz intel processor, 60 GB HDD, 8 USB ports and a red fan of awesome (RFoA?) wrapped up into a nice console package.

On the uglier side, it only has 512 MB of RAM and integrated graphics, but seeing as this is a project machine, it's not that surprising. Be sure to check out the video run through below, and the full gallery over at [TechEBlog via Technabob] .

7519-450x-xboxpc_3.jpg


