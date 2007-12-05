The oh-so-hotly anticipated dashboard ("fall") update for the Xbox 360 is fresh out of the oven and ready for you to download. If you only caught the headlines that it'd come with DivX and XviD hotness, have a look back at what else is baked inside. [via Destructoid]
Xbox 360 Dashboard Update Available Now
