We don't normally go driving around with helium balloons in our cars, so we weren't aware of this strange phenomenon: The dang things go the wrong way when you accelerate and turn! Besides that, we find something likable about the explainer, Robert Krampf, the friendly scientist who seems like the kind of guy from whom you wouldn't mind receiving a balloon or two. [Experiment of the Week]
Wrong-Way Balloon Behaves in Unexpected Ways
