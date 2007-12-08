Writeable, Colour e-paper ReKindles Our Interest

Fuji Xerox has just demonstrated what may be the Holy Grail of e-paper—probably not the "E-Ink" technology found inside the Amazon Kindle and Sony Reader, but something similar—a prototype display that a user can write on. Three layers of polymer-dispersed liquid crystals are used (red, green and blue), meaning the display has a gel-like base. Still flexible, the display can recognise "optical" writing, though probably not quickly. An eyes-on report mentions that the refresh rate is under a second, which while probably fast enough for quick marks, is not what you want to be handwriting a letter on. But we just had our boobie doodles in mind anyway. [techon]