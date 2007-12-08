Fact: smoking will kill you. More important fact: smoking is cool. And since we've given up on ending your enviable addiction, you might as well take it to the next level with this 1947 Wrist Lighter. Not actually containing a time mechanism, users could use other situations to denote chronological importance, like "it sure is a good time now that they've outlawed prohibition" and "this time I'll try not to light my hair on fire." You know, stuff like that is all you really need. [modernmechanix via gadgetlab]
Wristwatch Lighter (Because It's Always Time for a Smoke Break)
