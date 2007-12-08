Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Wrecked Sci-Fi Models Are Even Cooler Than Brand New Ones

kit_16_Good2.jpgWe love perfectly shiny stunning aircraft models, but these wrecked sci-fi models that attracts us even more. It may be the fascination with their decadence or that they remind us of ourselves after a Friday night out, who knows, but there's something irresistible about seeing a huge gallery of AT-ATs frozen in time, destroyed Star Trek ships or rusty Terminators:

TerminatorRed PlanetJunkyard DogsBatman (it's not a car, but Jason will love this one)USS ConstellationVostok 1The ThingSea WitchN-1Viper Mk2IcaursAbandoned AT-ATAbandoned AT-ATAbandoned AT-ATAbandoned AT-ATAbandoned AT-ATApollo 13Apollo 13USS Kongo

These are some of the best entries of the 15th edition of Starship Modeller's Wrecks, a taste of an online contest that calls for modellers to create wrecks of anything they can think about: from figures and planes to famous spaceships, vehicles and full dioramas. The winning entry was that rustastic AT-AT, but I think my favourites are the Apollo XIII, the dead Terminator and the Batmobile crashing on the Xmas Tree. Can't get more kitsch and seasonal than that.

Obligatory David Bowie's Space Oddity while you click on those images:

[Spaceship Modeller]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles