Woz's Online Segway Polo Match to Rival Super Bowl's Hype, Viewership

Get ready for an event of epically nerdy proportions. It's a Segway polo match… being broadcast live on the internet… featuring Woz. The only way this thing could get more nerdy would be if they took a Dungeons and Dragons break at halftime. Oh, and if instead of drinking Gatorade were breastfed by their mothers. Mark your calendars and place your bets! The sporting event of the century goes down on Sunday, December 16 at 1 p.m. EST! [The Digital Lifestyle]