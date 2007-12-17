Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Woz Wants YOU to Play Segway Polo

We tuned in for Woz's grand Segway polo match today. Aside from the simultaneously eerie and warm feeling we got from Steve Wozniak's shirt bearing a striking resemblance to our old high school's band booster wear, we weren't able enjoy much of the very short broadcast of the match. In fact, we have no idea who won, cried, made out with Kathy Griffen or anything.

Though, we're sure Woz won. I mean, the guy is Woz, after all. Here's a clip we did manage to catch in which Woz pitches you Segway polo with enough fervor to light your heart on fire...he offers to train you and everything.

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles