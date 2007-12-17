Woz Wants YOU to Play Segway Polo

We tuned in for Woz's grand Segway polo match today. Aside from the simultaneously eerie and warm feeling we got from Steve Wozniak's shirt bearing a striking resemblance to our old high school's band booster wear, we weren't able enjoy much of the very short broadcast of the match. In fact, we have no idea who won, cried, made out with Kathy Griffen or anything.

Though, we're sure Woz won. I mean, the guy is Woz, after all. Here's a clip we did manage to catch in which Woz pitches you Segway polo with enough fervor to light your heart on fire...he offers to train you and everything.