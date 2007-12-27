World's Biggest Building Coming To Moscow: Looks Like It Will Be Christmas Year-Round

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

crystal_island.jpgChristmas may be over, but if designer Sir Norman Foster has his way, everyone in Moscow will be staring at a 1500ft tall, 27 million square foot, $US4 billion dollar Christmas tree every day of the year. The structure, dubbed "Crystal Island" is being described as a "city within a building" and will feature 900 apartments, 3000 hotel rooms, an international school for 500 students, cinemas, a theater, a sports complex and more.

crystal_island-2.jpgAnd because the developers are obviously all about being economical and eco-friendly, the building will generate electricity using exterior solar panels and wind turbines. It will also save money on heating using dynamic enclosure panels that can be adjusted to allow sunlight to enter deep into the structure. I'm sure that will offset the rage that many locals would feel if this ridiculous behemoth actually made it from concept to reality —which could come as early as 2012-13 [Times via Inhabitat]

