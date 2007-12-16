Wooden SNES Gives Us An Erection (wait, did we screw up that joke?)

Benjamin Heckendorn is an unquestionable talent, but talent thrives with competition. That's why we hope he notices this fantastic portable wooden SNES system. Its screen grabbed from the PSOne portable add-on, an SNES and speakers (along with optional mic jack) have been crammed into this completely custom wooden case—look at those buttons...so, so, so hot. Our fantasy device would use a slightly bigger screen, but like our wives say, beggars can't be choosers. Hit the jump for decent video of the mod in action.