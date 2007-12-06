These Wonder Sauna (Long) Hot Pants are the kind of product you find in the back of your grandparents closet that make you rethink everything you thought you knew about them. Namely, that they aren't retarded enough to buy a product called Wonder Sauna (Long) Hot Pants in the first place. Sucks for you, dude. The apple doesn't fall far from the idiotic grandparents. [Boing Boing Gadgets]
Wonder Sauna Hot Pants Are the Most Shameful Products Ever
